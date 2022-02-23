JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Youth leaders from Akwa Ibom South (Eket) senatorial district have warned Mr Ephraim Inyang-eyen, recently sacked as Chief of Staff to Governor Udom Emmanuel, not to resort to blackmailing the governor.

The group at a press conference held yesterday in Eket, accused the former CoS of maligning Gov Emmanuel because of the governor’s insistence that the Senate seat of Akwa Ibom South(Eket) senatorial district must go to Ikot Abasi federal constituency.

The youths maintained that the Senate seat in zone have always been on the basis of rotation among the three federal constituencies making up the area namely Ikot Abasi, Eket and Oron.

Chairman Youth Leaders of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, Mr. Theodore Williams, who addressed the conference on behalf of youths of the zone, said Inyang-eyen would have the youths of the area to contend with should he continue talking down on the governor.

“As we stated earlier, it is within his rights to aspire to any office of his choice. However, the youths of Eket Senatorial District warn him to stop his campaign of calumny against the Governor-His Excellency Deacon Udom Emmanuel and the government of Akwa Ibom state.

“If he persists in his voyage, he will have the youths of Eket Senatorial District to contend with. Accordingly, we the leaders of the various youth groups in Eket Senatorial District hereby adopt and support the zoning of Eket Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general election to Ikot Abasi federal constituency unequivocally”.

The youth leaders also expressed support for Governor Emmanuel’s successor, Pastor Umo Eno, adding that the governor was leading the state to the path of progress, peace and development.

“We in the same vein, restate our absolute confidence in His Excellency the leader of the state and his succession plan.

“We the youths of Eket Senatorial District unequivocally endorse Pastor Umo Bassey Eno as our preferred governorship aspirant”, they said.

Inyang-eyen, a former commissioner for works, who comes from the same Onna LGA as Gov Emmanuel, had since indicated his interest to vie for the Senate despite it being zoned to Ikot Abasi federal constituency.

In his reaction to the termination of his appointment on Tuesday, he has written a letter of appreciation to the governor, his former colleagues in the cabinet and the entire people of the state for the opportunity given him to serve.

Instead of blackmailing, he had pledged his unflinching loyalty to Gov Emmanuel’s completion agenda