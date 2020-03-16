Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former deputy governor of Edo State, Pius Odubu, yesterday, attributed the current threat to the office of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to the handiwork of traducers.

He predicted that it would be over and the party would come out stronger under the continued leadership of Oshiomhole.

Odubu, a governorship aspirant for the September 19 Edo State governorship election on the platform of the APC, was deputy to Oshiomhole for eight years.

In a statement in Benin, Odubu said his commitment to Oshiomhole’s leadership is “unwavering and unshakable in the face of the very egregious conspiracy of a few party members against him spearheaded by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“The number of lives Oshiomhole has touched and the development brought to Edo State outweighs his shortcomings and God will give him victory over those who he raised that are now plotting his downfall,” he said.

Odubu, therefore, urged party members and leaders across the country to leverage on his skills to deepen the positive leadership he has provided for the APC.

He also urged his supporters across the state to keep faith with the desire to provide Edo “with robust and approachable leadership with a human face in addition to continue to rally support for the national chairman of APC.”

The former deputy governor debunked allegation that Oshiomhole’s attempt to become a godfather was responsible for the crisis between him and Governor Obaseki.

Meanwhile, National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Felix Omobude, yesterday, called on members of the political class, particularly leaders of APC in Edo to settle their differences and give peace a chance for rapid development of the state.

Omobude expressed concerns over the ongoing political crisis rocking APC in the state.

He said it was worrisome for the APC leaders in the state to engage in a political battle without an end, noting that power belongs to God and that all those that seek political positions should do so with the fear of God.

In a statement by his media aide, Ralph Okhiria, the PFN president said Edo State is well known for its peacefulness and urged the political class not to do anything that could set the state on the path of retrogression.