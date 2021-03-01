From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Board of Trustees (BoT) member, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has accused some members of the party of engaging in activities capable of undermining the party in Anambra State.

The party chieftain who spoke while assessing the situation on ground in APGA ahead of the governorship election slated for November 6 warned against fielding an unpopular candidate. “From the time of former Governor Peter Obi, APGA as a political party adopted a winning formula which has helped us to continue to win elections in Anambra State. The winning formula is that the party always presents the most credible candidate known and widely acceptable by the electorate.

“So in like manner, I want to assure you that APGA will present a candidate acceptable by the electorate during the governorship election in November. Any attempt by any member of the party to prevent us from presenting a candidate who is good enough to win election should be vehemently resisted,” he said.

He alleged some members of the House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives in APGA eyeing the governorship ticket of the party ahead of the 2021 poll could be working against the victory of the party in the november poll.

“We cannot fold our hands and watch the chances of our great party towards winning election dragged into jeopardy. We have an Ijele who is good to go, so these lawmakers at Awka and Abuja who were privileged to serve the party in that capacity should concentrate on that point to give the party quality representation and not complicate things for us with selfish interest.”