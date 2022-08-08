From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Concerned Youths, an activist group, has urged the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, not to bow to pressure on the arrested suspected cultist, Rasheed Hammed (aka Oko-Ilu).

The suspect who had been declared wanted in March this year was arrested by the police on Saturday morning.

Speaking at a press conference held in Osogbo, on Monday, the leader of the group, Adebisi Emmanuel, commended the police for the achievement and tasked them to arrest other members of his group.

Noting that the suspect had been linked with the killing of one Hassan Adedeji a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, waiting to be mobilised for his National Youth Service alongside a bike rider, Emmanuel stated that the suspect has been a threat to the peace of Osun State.

“However, we also want to encourage them to go the full course by also making sure the long arm of the law catches up with Asiri Eniba who is also a known terror to society and an ally to Oko-Ilu.

“We ask the Nigerian police not to bow to any form of pressure from any quarters to release terror Kingpin Oko-ilu or not to go the full course by not making further arrests of his allies particularly Asiri Eniba,” Emmanuel added.