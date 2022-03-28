From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Chairman, Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), Hon Justice James Oyomire (retd), has cautioned political parties leaders in the state not to contemplate bribing the commission for it is not for sale.

He gave the warning while meeting with the state chairmen and secretaries of registered political parties in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Hon Oyomire said the commission is poised to ensure that every vote counts and political parties are given a level playing field.

‘Don’t think of buying the commission, we are not for sale. I am not for sale,’ he stated.

‘My pension is enough to take care of my needs. I don’t have children in schools again, my needs are very few. I don’t buy suits any longer.

‘The last suit I bought for myself was in around 2010. My children send suits to me, they send shoes to me. If I want to use my pension to buy goats every day, I can’t finish it.

‘Don’t bribe us, we don’t need it, don’t buy votes, let the vote of the people count,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Oyomire also warned political parties leaders against recruiting thugs to cause mayhem before, during and after the election stressing that if they are interested in recruiting them, they should recruit their children to do their biddings for them and not the innocent youths.

He stressed that though the time for the election is short as argued by some political parties leaders present, it is doable adding that the commission is conscious of the rainy season which is fast approaching and that it would be unfair for those in the riverine areas to be cut off due to their terrains.

He urged the various political parties present to be committed to the process of ensuring free, fair and credible election in the state as the body (EDSIEC) will also play its part to do the same, noting that election is not a do-or-die affair.

‘It is in the light of the above that I passionately appeal to all of us to advise ourselves, particularly our followers, not to take the matter of election as a do-or-die affair and avoid the devastating politics of bitterness.

‘Let us cooperate together to conduct a free, fair and acceptable election so that we will bequeath to posterity what will place us on the right side of history.

‘Our doors are opened to all political parties for suggestions and advice that will move the work of the commission forward. We are here because of you,’ he said.