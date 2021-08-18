National Leader of the Oil and Solid Mineral Producing Areas Landlords’ Association of Nigeria (OMPALAN), Bishop Udo Azogu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the rants of enemies of oil producing states calling to inaugurate the disbanded Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Azogu spoke in Oguta in Oguta Local Government Area, an oil producing area of Imo State, covered by the activities of the NDDC. He claimed: “Extraneous interests are rearing their ugly heads again with bogus claims of representing the good people of oil producing states. This is with a bid to perpetuate their stranglehold on the NDDC, which they use to short-change the oily region.

“Contrary to OMPALAN, which has national spread and recognized by law, the purported Coalition for the Restoration of Legality (CRL) in the NDDC is not known to law. It cannot pretend to represent the oil producing communities.

“We have incontrovertible evidence of so many phantom projects paid for but never executed by some the disbanded board. Why is the CRL crying more than the bereaved? It is the responsibility of the president to constitute the Board of NDDC.

“This is our position in OMPALAN. It is an organization duly recognized by law to speak for oil, gas and solid mineral producing states. Governors of oil producing states should focus on their core mandate. They should stop dictating to the Presidency on matters under the purview of the Presidency.

“After sacking elected local government administrations and usurping their functions, some governors of oil producing states are hell-bent in nominating their proxies on the new NDDC board. When this failed, they are using third party agents to clamour for retention of the disbanded NDDC board.

“Mr President has repeatedly said he will reconstitute a new NDDC board after the forensic audit. At no time has he alluded to inaugurating the board he had dissolved and disbanded.”

The president in December 2019 approved the forensic audit report of NDDC. He said that the board be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organization.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, explained later that there was a mistake in the constitution of the board, “hence, it cannot be inaugurated.”

Uzogu said: “From the foregoing, it is obvious these paid agents of destabilization are suffering from collateral dementia and are out to deceive gullible Niger Deltans with the sole aim of short-changing the region and plunging it into unwarranted chaos.

“They and their paymasters are in cohort to bring down the Niger Delta region, malign the president and destabilise our country. They cannot succeed.”

On prophecy, Azogu said: “Spiritual messages go with a caveat and can only manifest when the conditions are met. Majority of those who satisﬁed the caveat had their spiritual messages come true. Others failed.

“God commissioned Moses to lead the children of Israel to Canaan. However, Moses fell short of God’s promise because he sinned and could not enter the land of Canaan. God said he breached His promise, which he did when the children of Israel sinned against Him.”