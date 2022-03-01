From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A group of youths in Akwa Ibom State have told Governor Udom Emmanuel not to bring his chosen successor, Mr Umo Eno, for consultations in their area.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo, on Tuesday, IItu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency Youths Leaders Forum, led by Mr Bassey Bassey Etim, accused the governor of using apparatus of government to promote his favoured aspirant to the detriment of others even when zoning of the governorship in Uyo senatorial districts should go to Itu/Ibiono federal constituency.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

‘It is noteworthy to mention that Akwa Ibom was founded on the six (6) Conference District of Ikot Ekpene, Abak, Eket, Ikot Abasi, Itu and Uyo. It was therefore for political convenience, effective representation, ease of identifying, capturing and protection of the diverse political interests of these Conference Districts that they were merged together to form what is now known as the Senatorial Districts. Itu and Uyo were merged to become – the Uyo Senatorial District; Ikot Ekpene and Abak formed the Ikot Ekene Senatorial District; while Eket and Ikot Abasi were merged to form the Eket Senatorial District,’ Etim stated.

The Forum said Etinan and Uyo federal constituencies having taken their turns to produce elected governors in the state in the person of the Late Obon g Akpan Isemin and Obong Victor Attah, respectively, now that that governorship has returned to Uyo, it is natural that it should go to Itu federal constituency.

They asked the governor not to breach the accord that had existed, in micro zoning the governorship position to Etinan federal constituency being part of the old Uyo in the then Uyo Conference District that already had one of their sons in person of Obong Akpan Isemin occupy the office as that would be a clear injustice to Itu/Ibiono Ibom federal constituency

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

They said the governor should be ‘democratic in his approach towards supporting his preferred candidate by separating and distinguishing his official position from his personal and private capacity in influencing and or imposing a person or aspirant on the state. To this extent, we pray that His Excellency refrains from using state resources for a person as against the corporate interest of the state.

‘The state chairman of our dear party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party must maintain a high level of neutrality in the forthcoming primaries and should act and be seen and adjudged by his conducts as being fatherly to all shade of persons and aspirants devoid of biases of any kind.

‘The governor, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, should allow the people of the state – the men, the women, the youths and indeed the generality of the qualified voting populace of Akwa Ibomites to choose who becomes their next governor. This would be in sync with the governor’s principle as he particularly expressed in the 2019 general elections that “no single person can choose who to lead the state and who not to lead”.

‘The governor can support whosoever he chooses but not to overtly or covertly coerce appointees or political office holders with threats of sanction or falling out of his favour for failing to support his preferred aspirant or candidates, and or expressing their support for other aspirants. Otherwise, imposition of any guise will certainly bring the existence of our party in Akwa Ibom State to an end, while promoting other political parties.

“In line with the Maintain Peace Mantra of this administration, we state that peace is predicated on the principle of justice, equity and good conscience. To this end, we appeal to the consciences of the leaders and stakeholders of the state, and particularly, the governor, Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, to allow the opportunity for Itu/Ibiono/Ibom federal constituency to produce the next governor of the state come 2023.” The group said.