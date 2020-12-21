BY VERA WISODM-BASSEY

The Managing Director of Topaz Garden and Property Murphy Adebare has counseled Nigerians on what to look out for when acquiring a genuine land in Lagos, warning that prospective land owners must not buy a land that they do not know the history.

He said many Nigerians want to acquire landed property but they don’t know the history, he said it is history that makes you the owner of the property.

He spoke during the end of the year party of company in Lagos, explaining that how the company started in 2008 and how they have metamorphosed into a big organisation with branches Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Lagos Mainland and Island among others.

He said that as an experienced surveyor who had been dealing on landed property, most people don’t know how to acquire land, explaining that genuine land is about the documents and history of the land.

He also lamented the inability of the common man to own property in Nigeria, pointing out that this is so, because the government made landed property so high and expensive that only elites can afford it.

He said that if the government is sincere they can landed property affordable for the common man, “but still government cannot provide for a common man in Nigeria. They made all the documents to be all expensive that even we cannot afford it, if government can holistically look into all these issues, then the common man can have a property in Nigeria, and even in Lagos.”

Narrating his experiences on how he started off, Adebare said: when we came on board with my boss one Mr Rotimi, we started together moving from one place to another we went inside the bush, I learnt from him and by so doing after some while, in 2010 from 2003 to 2008.

He said in 2010 they were able to establish without an office, noting that “It was indeed a humble beginning for him because without an office they were going from one place to another sharing his card to various people he met on the street, at which people started responding, “we moved gradually from the streets rented a one room apartment office to two by the glory of God we are in Abuja, Lagos, Port-Harcourt Mainland and Island today.”

Activities marking the events includes: a presentation by Mr. Chukwu, he made a presentation on how to develop a sales mind set, he explained that selling is what everybody should know even in their homes, we do sales in our different homes but can be communicated into skills in making money, “You must be hungry, if not nothing will motivate you to sell”.

He pointed out four areas that as clients you must not compromise your integrity, and if you do you stand losing your credibility, stay positive despite what 2020 has brought, Be assured that 2021 will be better, mind you reputation that people must see you as a consistent person.

Among those who went home with trophies includes The Best Staff of the year 2020, Head work Miss Olubayo Folake, Best Consultant of the Year Miss Olayinka Olaniyo, while four people were awarded lands for their performance.