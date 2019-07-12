The former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has urged Nigerians to exercise patience and display maturity in the alleged rape case of COZA pastor, Abiodun Fatoyinbo.

Some women including Busola, celebrity photographer and wife to R&B musician, Timi Dakolo, have recently accused Fatoyinbo of rape and sexual molestation.

According to Oboh, who is also a pastor, it will be unwise to criticise and condemn all the clerics because of the shortcomings and misfortunes of a few.

“Nigerian pastors or Imams didn’t fall from heaven, they are actually normal people that believe the almighty God has called them to build and teach the people to love their creator and their neighbours as themselves, as well as walk in the path of righteousness,” Oboh said.

He posited further: “Sometimes the clergy needs to be very careful of the people they are building in the way of the Lord, so that they don’t get destroyed by the same people. Believe it or not, evil association can corrupt good manners even in the church or mosque. Remember, we have the good, the bad and the ugly everywhere, that is why every minister of God must try to do things righteously so that God can deliver them from contagious evil spirit that can lead them into sin.

“Jesus, the master of righteousness, even among his first disciples, there was one evil man, Judas Iscariot. So, in every 12, there must be a Judas likewise in every 13, there might be a Christ. The law says a man is innocent until proven guilty. Though, in the western world, a black man is guilty until proven innocent. I guess that is the mentality now in Nigeria when it has to do with pastors, politicians, celebrities etc. The basic truth is that our mindset must be renewed; remember, it takes two to tango.”