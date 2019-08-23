George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Council in Imo State, yesterday, warned ex- governor, Rochas Okorocha, to keep quite and not to constitute himself into nuisance in the state.

Apparently reacting to what they described as his unwarranted attack on Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the council threatened to make the state politically uncomfortable for him should he continues disturbing the peace of Imo people.

Speaking on behalf of the body at press conference, Peter Mgbenwelu, Ambrose Ejiogu and Osita Nwaneri said that if Okorocha did not keep quite and allow Ihedioha to work in peace, they would make him “uncomfortable politically.”

“We as custodians of conscience of this party, the Imo PDP, we will not allow any ostentatious politician to distract the present PDP government of Chief Emeka Ihedioha in the state.

‘‘We want to let Okorocha to know that we are old enough to know and that we know enough to be able to make him uncomfortable politically and in other spheres of his life.” the elders stated. As elders, we are saying this as the first and last warning for him to desist from his reckless and baseless utterances and attacks on the governor, failing which, we will come out on him.”