From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Honourable minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has said Nigeria must be allowed to grow at its own pace rather than racing to be like the United States of America.

He said this during the weekend in Benin City at the bennial retreat organised by the Weppa Wanno Pyramid Club of Nigeria.

Agba said the United States of America that Nigeria tries to emulate, over the years have put in place the needed machinery and have conquered hunger through its well thought out plans but the country (Nigeria) must be allowed to take its time and grow at its own pace.

“We should not want to copy Americans who are racing to space because they have conquered hunger.

“They have taken care of basic infrastructure. If we copy them, we will miss our way”, he said.

The Honourable minister said for the country to get it right and eliminate poverty and hunger, it must go back to its basis by opening its rural areas, provide farm storage facilities to preserve farm products.

“We have to go back to the basis, to me, that basis is rural development, ensuring that we create the environment to encourage value-adding industries, build those value change.

“We ensure that we have storage facilities, processing facilities that would reduce if not totally eliminate post harvest losses which is currently put at 50 to 60 percent depending on what type of commodities.

“So, every ten thousand tonnes of food we produced, we loss 6,000, it doesn’t get to the market and for me, I don’t think that increasing the number of acreages is the solution because if you increase the number of acreages to produce more, you are also invariably, geometrically increasing the percentage of post harvest losses”, added.

He maintained that for the country to make a head way, each regions should look at what it can produce best and effortlessly.

” if you look at the different regions of the countries, we have different comparative advantage in terms of the type of foods that we produce and we say we should have a dashboard approach that shows what can grow well.

“Where you have those advantages and ensure that the foods that we eat are fortified, then we will be able to eliminate the stunting and wasting that is taking place among our children”, he said.

He said the federal government is committed in opening up the rural areas to ensure food sufficiency.

“The federal government is doing a lot, we just talked of N34b rural roads, additional N17b added under the sustainability plan, N8b in the 2021 budget for rural development. Those were supposed to be responsibilities of subnational government, so the federal government is doing a lot”, he said

Earlier, the keynote speaker, Kennedy Izuagbe, blamed the unabated security challenges on the failure of some countries to sell weapons to Nigerian government to combat insurgency.

For the president of the club, Dr. Austine Aipoh, the main theme of the year’s retreat which is”Security Challenges in our Communities: The way forward is very germane at this period in the history of our country, Nigeria where virtually all states are faced with one security challenge or the other.