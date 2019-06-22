Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has warned Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, on his refusal to inaugurate APC members-elect, cautioning that such act may invite trouble in the state.

Speaking when he hosted the state House of Assembly members-elect in Abuja to formally inform the party national leadership on the development in Bauchi, Oshiomhole noted that if the ruling APC did not use state institutions like police, against his inauguration as governor; “it is a shame for him to use federal institutions against the inauguration of state Assembly in Bauchi.”

“If we have not misused federal might and institutions from preventing Bala Mohammed from being inaugurated, it is a shame to use federal institutions against the inauguration of state Assembly,” he emphasised.

Assuring the members-elect that the party will follow the rule of law to get justice, Oshiomhole revealed that his leadership will write a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over the development.

He, however, described the scenario as “the worst form of robbery,” adding that he was ashamed to discuss the same scenario which happened in his home state of Edo state.

“Unfortunately the situation in Bauchi is also similar to the one that is happening in Edo State, I am ashamed to talk about it but there is nothing to hide. We have a similar situation in Edo where in our own case we have 24/24 all of them APC but somebody wants a particular person as a Speaker, 19 out of 24 are opposed to this person,” he noted.