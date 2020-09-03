Romanus Okoye

A coalition of youths and women associations in the South East, United Anambra Youths Assembly (U-AYA) and United Anambra Women Assembly (U-AWA), has warned some opposition elements not to cause confusion and division in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The group, in a statement by Ogochukwu Egolum, national vice president of U-AYA; Amara Nwadialor, state coordinator, U-AWA and Anthony Nwakaeze, assistant national secretary U-AYA, alleged that some oppositions were having sleepless nights on how to stop Governor Willie Obiano and were using some black-leg in APGA to cause confusion.

“Some of the unfaithful members have collected money from opposition members and will soon declare their evil intention to contest under APGA to divide us. We are ready and waiting for them, including the faceless coward that wrote an advertorial,” the group said in the statement.

The group said it is the governor as APGA national leader and the national executive that will decide on who will be party’s candidate in the next election.

“We have searched through the 326 wards of Anambra and identified former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Charles Soludo, as the man best fit for APGA and Anambra at this moment.

“We believe more than 95 percent of Ndi APGA are already agreed on Soludo’s candidacy. We will continue to mobilise, campaign and plead with the leadership of the party to give us Soludo.”