The chairman, Board of Trustees of Pacific Schools, Akowonjo, Lagos, Mr. Remigious Omosowon, has appealed to the 52 graduating students of the college to avoid cutting corners in attempt to achieve success in their future endeavour. He also admonished the graduating students to surpass the academic achievements recorded by their predecessors and urged them to dream big dreams.

The proprietor, who spoke at the 2019 valedictory service of the school, said: ‘’If every Nigerian child is brought up by their parents in the way of God and given the right education that promotes self- confidence, self- believe and capacity for performance, then success is possible without cutting corners.’’

He gave them tips on how to succeed in life and tasked the graduating students to learn to apply critical thinking and be creative in solving problems: “It is not so much in the university course we choose to study but also being the best in whatever we do.

‘’Our last year WASSCE result was 100 per cent. This means that all the 62 students who wrote the examination had five credits and above in English, Mathematics and their core subjects. The school benchmark is actually six distinctions, including English Language and Mathematics and their core subjects.

‘’The UTME score for last year range between 210 and 303. For this year, Al-Baque Aguunbiade scored 307 in the UTME. Al-Baque started with us from the primary school and is a testimony to what having a good background can yield. The other students qualified for university admission and the range of their scores is between 200 and 307.’’

The principal, Mr Andrew Mekwunye, said the graduating students can survive in any situation they find themselves, arguing that whatever they choose to do from now on will not give their parents sleepless nights because they already know the consequences of their action.

He noted that in higher institutions, the graduands can easily survive because they have been trained to write examinations without collaborative external help, stating ‘’they have also been fortified with critical thinking, financial literacy, leadership training and character education.’’

He assured parents that the students are graduating from the school as square pegs in square holes and disclosed that the just released UTME result showed that majority of them will secure admission in federal and state universities.

A former permanent secretary in Lagos, Mrs Kofoworola Awobamise, urged the students: ‘’Do not allow the sky limit your success. The sky should be your starting point and you must put into use the lessons you have learnt from your teachers.’’

The guest speaker, Prof Ige Bolodeoku, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, said: “It is at the secondary school level that the students should think about their career and acknowledged that they have dreamt but must see it to fruition.”

He tasked the students to take advantage of ICT and virtual library to access materials and information to solve any academic problems, adding ‘’it is fruitless to stop students from accessing internet but rather they should be monitored closely.’’

The school presented academic awards to outstanding students, including the Head Girl, Egidi Precious, who emerged the best overall graduating student.