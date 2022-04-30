Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has been warned not to interfere in the politics of Ogun State but allow the people to decide who governs them. A political pressure group, Ogun Bibire Unity Forum, said this on Friday in a statement issued by its Organising Secretary, Otunba Oluwatobi Sofela. Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum, had said on Thursday that his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo Abiodun deserved to be elected for a second term in office, saying that the governor has performed beyond imagination.

Fayemi who made this known in Abeokuta during a visit to Governor Abiodun said “As Chairman of the Governor’s Forum, I was elected to protect and to promote every governor who is a member of my forum, so, you shouldn’t be surprised if I want him back.”

In his reaction, Sofela noted: “Let Fayemi leave Ogun State alone. Ogun is not Ekiti. He should let Ogun people decide who governs them,” Sofela said. He also urged Fayemi to concentrate on what he described as his “epileptic 2023 presidential ambition”, as his style of politics in Ekiti State is not attractive to the people of Ogun State.

He noted that such remark coming from Fayemi was an attempt to foist an undemocratic and tyrannical leadership on Ogun people.

“Fayemi should know that Ogun State is not Ekiti State where he has succeeded in enslaving the conscience of the people and used his position as the NGF Chairman to intimidate and allow tyranny reign.

We hereby call on the good people of Ogun State to shun Kayode Fayemi and his call as we must all ensure that true democracy is allowed to thrive in Ogun State and not a tyrannical bunch hungry for the control of the treasury of the state.”