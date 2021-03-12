From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to be mindful of his utterances, stating that he, Wike would not tolerate insults.

Governor Wike, who spoke yesterday, at the commissioning of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Secretariat building in Port Harcourt, described Akpabio’s comments as unfortunate.

He started: “It’s unfortunate, I read what the former governor of Akwa Ibom Senator (Godswill) Akpabio said. I will tell him to talk less. We will remind him that when he was the governor, he was acting like a king.

“There was money that time. The exchange rate was N150 per dollar. Today, it is N500 for a dollar. Akpabio had money, but he had the temerity to ask South-South governors what they are doing with 13 per cent derivation.

“Akpabio should not talk to Rivers State at all. He has no such authority. He is not qualified to talk to Rivers State. If he wants to talk, he should concentrate in Akwa Ibom State or else, we teach him a lesson here.

“Akpabio should know that enough is enough. If he should talk here, I will teach him a lesson. I am not a sycophant and I am not an inconsistent person. I don’t give a damn.

“He cannot say he sees me in the Villa. So, if he wants to talk, let him concentrate on his state, and not to venture again talk about Rivers. If he does it again, he will regret.

“I am not one of those governors he can turn around. I am not that kind of person. People should say what they practise. I will show you a video where the President said they should come and learn from me what we are doing here.

“People forget; they just come out and talk anyhow. He went and asked so-called South-South militants that we should render account of N55 trillion. Where did he get the N55 trillion? If we got N55 trillion, then, he got N200 trillion,” Wike stated.

Governor Wike wondered why the minister should say South-South governors boycotted the commissioning of the headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt, when he did not ask the governors the suitable time.

“You came to commission a project; you can’t ask the governors when is suitable for them. Later, they said they boycotted the programme. Boycotted what?