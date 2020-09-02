George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The leadership crisis rocking the Imo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to abate, as the State Chairman, Daniel Nwafor, has accused the Yobe state governor, Mala Buni, who is the National Caretaker/Special Convention Committee of the party of trying to deceive the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by misrepresenting the facts of the court judgement over the leadership tussle in the state.

Buni had written to INEC and requested that the electoral umpire recognises Marcon Nlemigbo as the caretaker committee of the party in Imo state, stating that Nwafor led State Working Committee was dissolved by National Working Committee in 2018.

But Nwafor, who reacted on Tuesday in a letter he wrote to Buni, said that Buni lied to INEC by trying to twist the facts of the court judgment.

He also said that contrary to the claims by Buni, that dissolution of the state exco by the NWC was purported done on December 18, 2018, while they already had a subsisting judgement dated August 14, 2018, which had restrained the NWC and NEC of the party from doing so.

The statement reads:

‘That the purported dissolution of our executives in Imo state was done on the 18th December 2018, four clears months after the FCT high court judgment had already restrained the NEC and NWC from doing so.The judgment was made on 14th August, 2018.

‘That the Daniel Nwafor led executive did not institute any court action after the said dissolution because we have a subsisting judgment dated 14th August, 2018, which restrained the National Working Committee from dissolving our Executives. Your statement in paragraph 4, lines 1-6 of your letter to INEC remains wrong and misleading.

‘That it was the former national chairman of the party that went to court to challenge the judgment of 14th August, 2018, not us, after his attention was called to the 14th August, 2018, judgment.

‘That it is regrettable that in your letter to INEC, you admitted that you were in court against us which is a direct insubordination to Mr President.’