By Lukman Olabiyi

The 38th Council of Bishops of Methodist Church Nigeria has told Federal Government not to mobilize or deploy members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to volatile states where there is widespread insecurity and brigandage.

The council led by the Prelate of the church, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka K. Uche while addressing the press on state of the nation yesterday, in Lagos also backed all the resolution of Southern governors, on various issues bordering on security of life and property, peace and unity among others.

Uche insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari has no other choice than to restructure the country in order to address various challenges facing the country.



The Methodist Church Prelate said restructuring of the country would go along way in tackling the insecurity been faced by the country.

The council queried the continued stay in office of Minister For Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, who was alleged of having relationship with terrorist group. It called of the Federal Government, to quickly sack him and investigate all the allegations level against him. On recent rejection of open grazing by the Southern governors in the country, the council said: “Council salutes the Southern Governors Forum for their anti open grazing stance. Global best practices in animal husbandry are by way of ranching. Ranching therefore is the answer to the perennial and often fatal clashes between herders and farmers”. On 2023 Election, the council called on all politicians irrespective of their political affliation to put the nation and collective interest of Nigerians above their personal and parochiaal consideration. Adding “that the general unease and tension in the country as we move towards the 2023 General Elections calls for collective concern” . Uche also called on the Inspector-General of Police, to deploy his lieutananats, the Assistant Inspection-General of Police and Commissioners of Police to their respective Zones and States of origins, also also to establish State Police in order to abate crime rate. , these the council said will also help in fighting insecurity in the country.