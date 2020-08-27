Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has cautioned the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) against utterances that could derail the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu for flight operations on schedule.

Okechukwu, who stated this in a statement was reacting to claims by the Eastern District Manager of the NRC, Osidipe Olusoji, that Enugu government was allegedly frustrating Federal Government’s efforts to extend its standard gauge railway project to the South East by demolishing some facilities of the corporation.

The lawmaker thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and other governors of the region for their commitment in the pursuit of the reconstruction and reopening the airport.

He stated that all actions so far taken by the Enugu government were in line with the requests by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the decision of the South East Governors Forum to remove all encumbrances to safe and international flight operations at the airport.

Okechukwu admonished the NRC boss to disclose the scope and details of work so far down by the federal government on Eastern Railway corridor, as the leaders of the zone are willing to contribute their quota to actualise the extension of the standard gauge railway to the area.