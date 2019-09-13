As the New Yam festival takes off across the country and the Diaspora, the Eze Ndigbo Ifako/Ogba, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma natumba Ndigbo Gba gburugburu) has urged Ndigbo to respect sanctity of the festival by eschewing any form of agitation and rancour durimg the ceremony.

According to Ezekwobi who made the call in his palace recently, New Yam festival from time imemorial has fostered unity among Ndigbo and their kindred in the Diaspora and lamented that of late, the festival is being politicised.

On economic and political problems facing the nation, Ezekwobi call on the Federal Government under president Muhamadu Buhari to Initiate National Development plan to tackle the problems. He dsaid with solid economic base, our youths that traveled abroad and with some being killed on daily basis can come back home to contribute their quota to the task of nation building.