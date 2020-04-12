Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, on Sunday charged Nigerians not to despair, saying the country will ultimately overcome all its challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

Okechukwu, in an Easter message, stated that just as Christ rose from the grave on Easter Sunday despite suffering crucifixion on Good Friday, Nigeria too would emerge stronger from her present challenges.

The lawmaker also admonished Nigerians to use the opportunity of Easter to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opposition leader urged Nigerians to unite so as to be able to defeat all the enemies of the country, in whichever forms they may manifest.

According to him, “The indiscriminate devastation of humanity by this invisible enemy, COVID-19, which does not discriminate between the rich and poor, between man and woman, between Christians and Moslems, and between tribes, buttresses our common humanity.

“With the coming together of Nigerians to fight this scourge, I am supremely confident of our capacity to overcome not only the COVID-19 Disease, but also other challenges such as insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping threatening our nation.

“Importantly, let us commit the health workers, who are at the frontline, entrusted with the responsibility of the war against the pandemic, that God may continue to protect them and that they may continue to serve with the fear of God, mindful of the reasons for their commission,” Okechukwu added.