Hundreds of students from tertiary institutions in the Niger Delta States yesterday stormed Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, in solidarity with the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Francis Otunta.

They immediately issued a stern warning to trouble makers to steer clear of the institution so as to allow both the Vice Chancellor and the Governing Council to execute their vision for the school in peace.

Operating under the aegis of Niger Delta Students’ Union Government, the students wondered why enemies of the region want to destroy the only University of Agriculture in the nine Niger Delta States all in the name of fighting a vendetta war with Prof. Otunta.

In an address read by the President-elect of the Students’ body, Ambassador Dauebi Joey Ekadi (Jnr), they warned people that engaged in campaign of calumny and blackmail against the VC to desist forthwith or contend with the wrath of the students.

They noted that ever since the Vice Chancellor implemented the directive of the Federal Ministry of Education and the Governing council, on the proper placement of staff, some people had taken it upon themselves to malign the reputation of Prof. Otunta.

“Is it a crime to promote excellence and enthrone due process and integrity in the running of the institution?”, the students asked.

The students commended the Vice Chancellor for his giant strides in the academic and infrastructural advancement of MOUAU in the last four years and urged him not to be distracted by “the enemies of the institution”.

Also speaking, the President of the Students Union Government, MOUAU, Comrade Otuonye Famous declared that the entire students were solidly behind Prof. Otunta because he had positively changed the image of the school.