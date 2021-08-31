Imo Government, yesterday, warned the opposition against engaging in acts capable of setting the state on fire.

It also vowed to unleash the law on anyone, who for selfish and political reasons, engages in seditious acts that would trigger security crisis in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, gave the warning while reacting to the cloning of a Thisday publication, alleging that Governor Hope Uzodinma plans to marry out Imo daughters to the Fulani herders.

Describing the act as criminal and the height of desperation by the opposition, Emelumba vowed that the perpetrators of the forgery and perjury would not go unpunished.

He said but for the timely intervention of the management of Thisday newspaper which disowned the publication, Imo State would have been on fire by now.

The commissioner said the despicable act was intended by the opposition to ignite crisis between Imo people and a section of the country such that the collateral damage would have been unimaginable.

“I have never in my life witnessed this kind of rascality and desperation for power by a people ready to sacrifice innocent lives to achieve their selfish interest,” Emelumba said.

He thanked Thisday newspaper management for handling the matter swiftly and referring it to the security agencies for proper investigations.

The commissioner said the government would support every effort aimed at unmasking the criminals with a view to ensuring they faced the law.

He regretted the opposition is yet to heal from their loss of power with the result that they are behaving like a bull in a China’s shop.

“But this time, they have crossed the red line. This singular act of faking a national newspaper to blackmail the governor and the government will forever stand as strong witness of your inglorious signpost as those who are ready to destroy their state for selfish gains. History will judge you, just as you will not escape the long arm of the law” the commissioner said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.