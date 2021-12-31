From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Mbaise Connect Global Initiative (MGCI) has called on youths of Mbaise not to destroy their lives by desisting from the consumption of methamphetamine, popularly known as Mkpuru Mmiri as well as from other social vices.

its President General, Charles Waya Ejerenwa, made the call in a chat with newsmen before the 2021 Annual general meeting (AGM) of the association at Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo State, yesterday.

He urged the youths not to ruin their future with consumption and smoking of things that would jeopardise their ambition.

“This is a call for every well-meaning Mbaise sons and daughters to join hand and be part of the campaign against drug abuse,” he said.

On the fifth anniversary ceremony of the group, Ejerenwa said the organisation is compelled to look inwards as the best option towards the advancements of the Mbaise nation.

He said their forefathers achieved greatness through joint efforts in providing most communal needs that are now dilapidated.

He disclosed that since a profile of institutions and structures that made Mbaise nation great in the past are in bad shape that the group had to undertake their renovation as well as the provision of ICT centres since the government has refused to do so.