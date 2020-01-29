The Federal Government has been told not to fall for any bait to have a round table conference with terrorist group, Boko Haram, in spite of the precarious security situation in the country.

Supreme Head of the the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Dr. Solomon Alao, who made the call during a press conference to announce the 2020 Annual General Conference of the Church holding between tomorrow and Sunday, in Ibadan, Oyo State, said dialoguing with terrorists would set a dangerous precedence.

“Despite the seeming attempts by the government to downplay it, Boko Haram, the terrorist group created by Islamist fundamentalist has taken a centrestage with the the Federal Government becoming outwitted due to the lack of political will. In the process, various solutions had been proffered including a proposal of a round table conference with the criminal religious fundamentalist. I hope the central government would not fall for the bait because a dangerous precedent would have been created.”

He said the time has come for the restructuring of the country. “The agitation for restructuring which has been unsuccessfully swept under the carpet continue unabated. This is the right time to develop a political will to restructure this country with a view to taking too much loads off the federal government in Abuja.”