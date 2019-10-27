Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri on his 52nd birthday and urged him not to disappoint the youths.

He told the Governor to set a standard for good governance that might be used to reinforce confidence in the country’s younger political leaders.

The President stated this in a congratulatory message to the Governor on his 52nd birthday anniversary celebration.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, whose message was delivered by Sarki Abba, the Senior Special Assistant (Domestic Affairs and Social Events) said:

“I am proud to say that you have started off well. You should therefore not rest on your oars until the people feel the impact of good governance. Your performance will be the yardstick by which our youth will be rated in this democracy.

“My administration is fully committed to supporting our youth to succeed because the country looks upon them for future leadership. As one of our youngest leaders, let your performance be an inspiration for others, thereby galvanising our youth to participate actively in making Nigeria a better country.”

The President reminded the Adamawa State Governor that, “Poverty is one of the enormous challenges facing our democracy, and leaders at all levels should work hard to address this issue because of its direct bearing on criminality in the country.”

“While congratulating you on the good work you have started, I urge you not to rest on your oars because complacency is number one enemy of success. You should do everything to address the problem of youth restiveness caused by unemployment which in turn, leads to crime,” President Buhari told Fintiri.