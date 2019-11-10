Nigerian shippers and freight forwarders have called on the Federal Government to stop the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from dismantling the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) operated by OMS Limited, which provides security to ships coming to the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos. They said contrary to claims that the SAA is leading to increase in cost of shipping, security of ships at the SAA by the Nigerian Navy, using platforms provided by Ocean Marine Services (OMS) Limited is helping multinational shipping lines to save a whopping $225,000 on a journey to Lagos ports.

The concerned shipping and ports services users who spoke to journalists through Uche Increase, National President of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) said they were baffled that the NPA, which was part of a tripartite committee on maritime security, that created the SAA in 2014 is now wanting to dismantle the facility, where ships coming to Lagos ports are well secured.

Increase, said it had become very necessary for the shippers and freight forwarders who use the services of the multinational shipping lines to speak up and resist the dissolution of the SAA.