The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, on Wednesday read the riot act to the Abia State stakeholders, warning them not to disturb the party’s leadership with their internal crisis.

Adamu gave the order while inaugurating the Senator Chris Adighije-led State reconciliation committee, cautioning them not to come back to the leadership crying should they lose next year’s general elections.

Members of the Committee include; Chairman, Senator Chris Adighije, Nkeiruka Onyejiocha, Deputy Chief Whip of House of Representatives, Secretary, Emeka Wogu, former Minister of Labour, Martin Azubuike, former Deputy Governorhsip candidate of APC in 2019. Other members are: Friday Nwosu, APC National Welfare Secretary, Hon. Emeka Atuma, Ikechi Emenike, APC governorship candidate in Abia state.

In his remarks during the inauguration of the committee, the party’s boss said: “We had a very comprehensive meeting, comprising leaders of Abia APC who are involved in the negotiation. We have series of meetings with the National Working Committee (NWC), during the primaries and since the primaries. I hope that what we have done today, the entire world will witness peace and we hope this is the very last step.

“We are not going to hold reconciliation meeting again. We will now leave it to the leaders of Abia to go and play their politics in Abia state. Abuja is not about Abia, go to Abia, play politics there, do the necessary lobby, reconciliation there because all politics is local.

“Abuja is not Abia locality, Abuja is the Federal Capital Territory. We converge here from various states. Let Abia go and sit together. All the national elections – House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, likely the presidential election, we will not be satisfied with just the 25 per cent of vote cast.

“We want the vote cast to be in the majority APC, simple. No half way about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state. We have to do some works to avoid and forget some of the prejudices and stand together.

“We don’t want anybody to come here after the election and start crying and laying blames for our failures. I will not listen to that. This is the time to unite, this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us,” he warned.

Responding, committee chairman assured that they will not disappoint in the responsibility given to them.

“What has been happening in Abia, the national has finally decided to set up a reconciliation. To reconcile all the aggrieved members of our party so that we can build strength and face the challenges from other parties. We have to get together and quickly do so.

“We are on our way back to Abia to play the local politics, reconcile all our members and ensure that we go straight for the low hanging fruits which would have lost if we don’t get together and I know that by the grace of God and with the team we are going to do the needful and ensure victory for our party,” he assured.

On chances of APC in the state; he said; “if you look at my face very well, you will know that I am an old warhorse and I wouldn’t be standing here if I am not sure. So, we have great chance, we only have to do the needful to work together.

“You ask how difficult will it be, I will tell you that it is why the committee is there. If there is no challenge, there will be no committee and we have a good committee and I believe we will do the needful God is our help,” he said.