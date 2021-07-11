From Godwin Tsa and Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Military Head of State and elder statesman, General Yakubu Gowon (retd) has warned youths and those beating war drums in the country not to drag the nation into another civil war that may spell permanent doom for Nigerians.

Gowon who issued the warning yesterday noted that a new civil war would push Nigeria into permanent backwardness of unimaginable dimension to the innocent citizenry.

He also advised Nigerians not to give up as a result of the spate of insecurity bedeviling the country, assuring that the onslaught would soon come to an end.

The former head of state spoke at a public lecture on “Rejigging the Security Architecture: Imperatives for a Second Line of Public Safety, The Nigeria Peace Corps Perspectives,” put together by the Peace Corps of Nigeria

The public lecture marked the 23rd anniversary of the organisation, also coincided with the birthday of its founder, Professor Dickson Akoh.

Gowon specifically implored the youths to remain committed to the Nigerian dream as the leadership of the country would soon be placed on their shoulders.

Represented by the former military governor of Bauchi State, Christian Abutu Garba, Gowon called on Nigerians to pray for the country.

“The situation of insecurity and economic downturn and the state of instability are not going to last forever; they are only a passing phase. People are crying and shouting as if Nigeria is finished. Nigeria is not finished. We are only passing through a phase in the history of this country, and it will come and go.

“I think we should pray for the leadership. We should pray for our people and various government agencies and non-governmental organisations not to be discouraged, but they should continue to put in their best and remain focused so that the aspirations of the country can be met,” he said.

