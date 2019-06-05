Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to drag the opposition into the internal wrangling in its fold.

PDP, through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, yesterday, accused the APC of being fixated on it, because it has become the darling of the electorate.

The opposition politicalparty said that is the reason the ruling party has chosen to drag it into the internal crisis rocking the APC and admonished the ruling party to make restitution for the misery it has allegedly caused the country rather than always looking for scapegoats where none exists.

The PDP said as a responsible political party, it will not join the APC in its shameless dance.

Regardless, it noted that the ruling must answer for its alleged failures in the past four years.

PDP said: “It is most reprehensible that, after pushing Nigerians into anguish and economic misery, the crisis-ridden APC will not allow our people to celebrate the end of Ramadan in peace.

“It is imperative to state that the PDP, as a responsible party, will not join the APC in its shameless dance, yet, the APC must know that it must answer for its failures, depravities and unrestrained looting of our national treasury in the last four years.

“This is the same APC, whose National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, confirmed as a sanctuary of looters and unpatriotic people, when he declared that, ‘once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven.’

“It has also become clear to Nigerians that the APC is fixated on the PDP and has become feverish by the reinvention of the PDP to serve the interest of the people. This is in addition to the fact that majority of Nigerians now believe more in our party, the PDP, after seeing through the lies, deceit and failures of the APC and its government.”

The PDP further stated that “the APC must face the truism that having divided our people, wrecked our once robust economy, returned our nation to a debtor status and brought so much misery to the extent that our compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options, Nigerians cannot continue to lend it any support.

“The determined optimism expressed by majority of Nigerians for the retrieval of our stolen presidential mandate at the tribunal as well as the spontaneous jubilation across the country over the victory of the PDP in state governorship elections shows that the people are eager to have the PDP back at the saddle of governance.

“…Nigerians are saddened that the incompetent, divisive, vindictive and deceitful APC has reversed all the gains achieved by the PDP in a space of four years. If anything, the APC has only succeeded in bringing economic misery, escalated insecurity, piling foreign debts, dilapidated infrastructure and despondency in our country.”