From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Integrity Group for Better Nigeria (IGBN), yesterday, advised against reliance on religion or ethnicity as deciding factor in voting for President Muhamamdu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

The group said Nigerians must go beyond casting votes based on ethnic, religion or even political part affiliations, to electing a credible candidate that would work for the betterment of the country.

Its Convener, Chief Patrick Lawson, stated this while addressing journalists in Kaduna.

“Nigerians should think twice on the 2023 presidency. They should elect people who can fear God that will ensure equity and justice. We should live above religion or ethnicity in the choice of those that will lead us in 2023. We will only support credible candidates. We are calling on Nigerians to wake up from their slumbers. No matter the party, we will support credible Nigerians, come 2023.

“The Integrity Group for Better Nigeria has since inception in 2015, observed with dismay the level of erosion the various democratic gains we have achieved since the return of democracy in 1999. We are alarmed as it is with many Nigerians the thuggery that is gradually becoming the norms. This ugly trend portends bad omen and if not checked in its infancy, will develop into a culture and that is what we want to avoid.

“It’s on this note that IGBN calls for a new approach to politics by the various actors. We insist that issue based topic should be at the forefront of discussions as it bothers on our national life. We call on all actors to understand that politics is all about entrenching novel ideas that builds a society. “

