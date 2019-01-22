EMMANUEL ADEYEMI, Lokoja

Former senator representing Kogi west senatorial district, Smart Adeyemi, has called on the electorate to dig into the background of those seeking for elective positions so as not to vote rascals and misfits.

Adeyemi during his flag-off campaign for the senatorial seat in Koto local government on Monday told the people that those to be elected into the National Assembly must not be rascals or people of questionable background who would go and be fighting everyone instead of attracting development to the constituency.

He said politics is a serious business that must not be left in the hands of charlatans and street fighters, stressing that the people can no longer afford to submit their collective destiny to a trouble maker.

The former president of Nigerian Union of Journalists, who was warmly welcomed as he toured the three zones of the local government, said Buhari is still the right man that can turn around the fortunes of the country and urged the people to vote for him.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo’s views won’t dissuade Nigerians from voting Buhari – APC chieftain

While enumerating his achievements as a two-term senator, he said if given the chance he would do more to eradicate poverty and attract more development to his constituency.

He promised that if elected, he would build a befitting township stadium in Koton Karfi, just as he had built in other communities in his constituency and ensure that he attracts agro-allied industries to cater for the peasant farmers in the area.

He urged the people especially the youths and women to engage in an aggressive door-to-door campaign to ensure that all the APC candidates win in all the positions in the next month’s general election.

Meanwhile, the Lokoja local government on Tuesday inaugurated his campaign council with a charge by the party chairman, Maikudi Bature, to members to ensure that the party wins in the general elections.

Maikudi said the council members were carefully selected across all the districts of the local government and warned that anyone caught playing anti-party would be dealt with.