From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has appealed to citizens not to elect a successor who would derail the achievements realised in the state in past 34 years.

In his 34th state anniversary celebration broadcast on yesterday, Emmanuel, said his administration had done well to move the state forward, given the resources at his disposal.

The governor whose tenure ends in 2023 implored the people to pick his successor in a candidate that would expand on his developmental strides, saying the state should not be allowed to go back on the unity, peace and security it has attained under his reign.

The governor described the story of Akwa Ibom as “a national story, a destination of choice and a land soaked in peace and development”, where Uyo, the state capital which used to be a dusty and rural local government headquarters, has been transformed to a thriving cosmopolitan city, where Nigerians now choose to gather for their conferences and seminars.

He said in the six years of his administration, he has been able to deliver on his agenda in the area of industrialisation, infrastructural consolidation, education and human capital development, food sufficiency and agro allied concerns, health care delivery for the people.

“My dear Akwaibomites, you will agree with me that in spite of what others may intentionally refuse to see or acknowledge, we have done exceedingly well, given the resources available to move our State forward in all indices of development.

“The question is: Should we allow these great foundations of growth, most of which are flourishing already, and others soon to bear fruits in the hands of those who may not see beyond what we see today? I put it to you my dear Akwa ibomites that we need to protect these gains by ensuring that the man, whom God will choose as my successor, would be able to continue from these layers of growth and further expand our developmental strides and growth.

“As the politics of 2023 beckons, we must be conscious of moving forward as contained in our state anthem “forward ever backward never”. This State will never go back on peace and security, this state will never go backward on securing the future for our children, and turning our youths into productive citizens. This state will never go backward in recognising the fact that Jesus Christ is the centre of our governance, this state will never go backward in rewriting and changing the narratives of our development from being a purely civil service state it was 34 years ago to a fast industrialising one it has become in the past six years.”

