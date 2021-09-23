JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has appealed to the citizens of the state not to elect someone as his successor, who would derail instead of protecting the achievements realized by state in past 34 years.

In his 34th state anniversary celebration broadcast on Thursday, Gov. Emmanuel said his administration has done well to move the state forward, given the resources at his disposal.

He urged the people to pick a successor that would expand on his developmental strides, adding that the state should not be allowed to go back on the unity, peace and security it has attained for the future of its children, and in making its youths productive.

The governor described the story of Akwa Ibom as “a national story, a destination of choice and a land soaked in peace and development”, where Uyo, the state city which used to be a dusty and rural local government headquarters, has been transformed to a thriving cosmopolitan city, where Nigerians now choose to gather for their conferences and seminars.”

“My dear Akwaibomites, you will agree with me that in spite of what others may intentionally refuse to see or acknowledge, we have done exceedingly well, given the resources available to move our State forward in all indices of development.

“The question is: Should we allow these great foundations of growth, most of which are flourishing already and others soon to bear fruits in the hands of those who may not see beyond what we see today?

“I put it to you my dear Akwa ibomites that we need to protect these gains by ensuring that the man, whom God will choose as my successor, would be able to continue from these layers of growth and further expand our developmental strides and growth.

“As the politics of 2023 beckons, we must be conscious of the moving forward as contained in our State Anthem “forward ever backward never”. This State will never go back on peace and security, this State will never go backward on securing the future for our children, and turning our youths into productive citizens;

“This State will never go backward in recognizing the fact that Jesus Christ is the centre of our governance, this State will never go backward in rewriting and changing the narratives of our development from being a purely civil service State it was 34 years ago to a fast industrializing one it has become in the past six years.

“This State will never lack food to feed her people at an affordable price, this State will never go backward in ensuring that we provide healthcare facilities for our people, the young, and the elderly.

“This State will continue to go forward; we the proud heirs and heiresses of our forefather’s hopes and dreams will still ensure that our unity, our development and our onward movement remain non-negotiable articles of faith,” he stated.

The governor said in the six years of his administration, he has been able to deliver on his agenda in the area of industrialization, infrastructural consolidation, education and human capital development, food sufficiency and agro allied concerns, health care delivery for the people.

Others include the ease of doing business through land, sea and air, power, aviation development, youth reorientation and empowerment, rural development, and generally, in the uplifment of the human dignity.

He mentioned that part of the activity of the anniversary celebration would be the commissioning of the 21 storey Dakkada Towers, the most intelligent and smart building in the nation, and the Dakkada luxury estate by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Friday, September 24, 2021 in Uyo.

