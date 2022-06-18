Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has cautioned the intending pilgrims to Mecca and Medina from the state not to engage in any unholy acts capable of tarnishing the image of the state and the country.

Abiodun gave the warning on Friday while inaugurating the Ad-hoc Committee of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. He noted that pilgrims from the state had no criminal records in the Holy Land, hence the need for them to sustain the records.

“You should also remember that you are ambassadors of Ogun State and Nigeria. You should therefore desist from all illegal and immoral acts that could tarnish the image of our dear state and our country.

“We are proud to say that we do not have records of pilgrims of Ogun State in conflict with the laws of the Holy Land. I charge you to sustain this enviable record. Obey the laws of the land. Do not take into the land anything they do not wish to be taken into their land; and when you get there, do not do anything they do not wish to be done in their land,” he said.

Abiodun explained that the committee members were carefully selected from a pool of equally dedicated and spiritually upright Muslims, hence the need for them to commence work in earnest to have an improved Hajj operation this year.

He further admonished members to realize that they are not performing a duty to people, but to God, the Creator.

