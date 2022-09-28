From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned stakeholders in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPS) to stop capturing new police intakes without a genuine appointment letter by the commission.

The PSC said the enrollment of police officers into the IPPIS platform for payment without appointment letters from the commission would no longer be tolerated.

Similarly, the PSC said it has commenced the review and approval of a new date of appointments for graduates of the police academy in Wudil, Kano State.

It said henceforth, the date of appointments for graduates of the police academy would be the dates they graduated from the academy.

The commission made this known at its plenary meeting presided by the acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC, retired, and attended by all the Members taking place in Abuja.

The Members include AIG Lawal Bawa, representing the Police, Mr Austin Braimoh, representing the Media, Hajia Najatu Mohammed, representing the Women, Bar Rommy Mom, representing Human Rights Organisations, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, representing the Organised Private Sector and Dr (Mrs) Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Commission.

During the meeting, the commission approved that the graduands’ date of confirmation shall be two years after graduation but on the condition that they sit for and pass the compulsory confirmation and promotion examination.

The commission according to the plenary decision shall be responsible for conducting the compulsory confirmation and promotion examination for the officers.

On the enrollment of police officers into the IPPIS platform for payment without appointment letters from the commission, the plenary decided that all stakeholders involved in this illegal act should be notified in writing of the dangers of this anomaly and its possible legal implications.

The acting chairman, while assuring that the commission would continue to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is properly positioned to contribute effectively to nation-building and security, commended Members for their commitment to service and preparedness to give their best in the pursuit of the common good of the Nigerian people.