Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Former Minister of Interior, Mr Abba Moro, on Monday flagged off his ward-to-ward senatorial campaign in Otukpo, the ancestral home of the Idoma nation with a charge to the electorate not to use their votes to ensnare themselves for another four years.

Moro is contesting for the senatorial seat of the Benue South Senatorial District popularly known as Zone C on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While touring the seven councils and wards in Otukpo, Moro urged the electorate to vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the 2019 elections from the presidency to national and state assemblies.

He appealed to the electorate to vote wisely even as he urged them to screen all the candidates and cast their votes for those who have been tested and trusted to deliver better democratic dividends to them.

“So many people will come here to seek for your votes. They will call us names; they will say unprintable things against my person but we should not hesitate to ask them to name the projects they were able to bring to our communities while they were in power.

“I was doing well as a lecturer before I ventured into politics, not because I was poor but because I needed to help my people back home.”

Moro said he was able to create employment opportunities for Benue South sons and daughters as Minister of Interior under the last administration.

“Some of you can attest to the fact that I helped many of our sons and daughters, especially the youths while serving as a federal minister.

“If you go to civil defense, fire service, immigration and prisons, you will see our people there. I was able to fix them there as a minister. Send me to Abuja and you shall see the outcome,” Moro assured.

Speaking during the tour that lasted for about nine hours, Moro, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) promised Nigerians change but ended up bringing pain and hardship in Nigeria.

He also warned them against casting their votes for the APC, saying they brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

“In 2015, people voted for change and today we have seen the outcome of the so-called change. People now live from hand to mouth, no food. There is hunger everywhere in the land. Is this the change you want?”