From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Nigerian Feminist Forum (NFF) has said Sex Education in Nigerian School Curricula is a Public Health and Holistic Wellbeing Right of Young People and should therefore not be expunged from schools.

The Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu had recently directed the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to review the basic education curriculum and expunge any sexual education content being used in schools in Nigeria.

In a press statement signed by Communication and Programme Assistant of the Nigerian Feminists Forum, Adaeze Ekpunobi and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the NFF believes that the directive was ill-advised and stems from a place of ignorance on the value of sex education as a right and vital aspect of health education and holistic wellbeing of school-aged young Nigerians.

According to the statement, access to sex education in school is a basic human right and a core public health principle that will provide accurately, and important information for young people to be protected from the harmful effects of deviant sexual behaviours.

The forum maintained that sex education in school curricula in Nigeria will play an important role in preparing young people for a safe, productive, fulfilling life in a world where HIV and AIDS, sexually transmitted infections, unintended pregnancies, illegal abortion, gender-based violence and gender inequality still pose serious risks to their well-being.

Expunging sex education from the Nigerian school curricula will only exacerbate these and myriads of other sex-related risks that young school-aged Nigerians are exposed to, the statement added

The statement reads in part:

“According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the aim of sex education in school curricula is to equip young people with knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that will empower them to: realise their health, well-being and dignity

“It is also to develop respectful social and sexual relationships; consider how their choices affect their own well-being and that of others, and understand and ensure the protection of their rights throughout their lives.

“Culturally relevant, accurate, incremental, age- and developmentally appropriate information about the emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality will help young people to develop self-respect and define the values of interpersonal relationships.

“It will strengthen their communication skills and further equip them with skills that will enhance the quality of their relationships and decision-making skills, which will prove invaluable throughout their life.

“Contrary to the Minister’s notion that sex education should not be taught in Nigerian schools but rather taught ‘through other means that are known to man’ including instinct, socialisation and religious and cultural instructions. Evidence-based research carried out at national and international levels has demonstrated the benefits of having sex education in school curricula, including delayed sexual initiation; reduced risk-taking; increased use of contraception; and improved attitudes related to sexual and reproductive health.

“The government and policymakers must take all necessary actions to provide safe, accurate and incremental sex education to young people in the country. Sex education in schools is imperative in today’s information age where young people can obtain information otherwise, particularly through the Internet and social media.

“While these can be useful and appropriate sources of information, they can also convey a distorted image of sexuality and lack information on emotional and rights-related aspects of sexuality.

“The Nigerian government cannot afford to neglect the right to health and holistic well-being on sexuality education of millions of school-aged Nigerians, the repercussions of such carelessness will negatively impact all aspects of the Nigerian society.

“As a country grappling with severely weak health and social systems and services, the government must be proactive in providing access to information that protects its youth population and discard misleading information about the existing sex education curricula in the country.

“The Nigerian Feminist Forum, therefore, calls on the Minister of Education to: retract his directive to expunge any sexual education content being used in schools in Nigeria.

“He must ensure that mechanisms are in place across the country to protect the right to health and holistic well-being of every school-aged Nigerian and that the sex education curricula in the country are in line with the International technical guidance on sexuality education,” the statement added.