From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw youths from the nine states of the Niger Delta region have threatened to re-enact the 12 days revolution declared in 1966 by the Ijaw hero, Major Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro, to secede from Nigeria, in protest against the continued neglect and deprivation of the region by the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari.

They said the only way to dissuade them from pressing ahead with their plan is for the Federal Government to immediately constitute the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and take steps towards proper restructuring and true federalism in the country.

The Ijaw Youths, under the umbrella body of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide, said though the Niger Delta has remained peaceful despite the clamour to draw attention to the plight of the region, the continued refusal of the Buhari administration to accede to the Niger Delta people’s demands may force the region to reenact the drama which led to the declaration of a republic against injustice, lack of fair play in infrastructural development and political status of the region.

Spokesman of the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe, in a statement, yesterday, to commemorate the 53rd remembrance of Boro, said: “We also want to inform you, gentlemen of the Press, that the 30-day ultimatum handed the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government on April 25th still subsists. We are ready and will not back down from demanding the immediate reconstitution of the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“If the frivolous excuse of the Buhari led administration on NDDC is forensic audit, what excuse would they present for the delay in the completion of the East-West road? Many travellers have died, irrespective of their status. And many are still dying due to the deplorable condition of the road. As a council and toeing the line of our visionary hero, Jasper Adaka Boro, we are warning that despite our love for peace, may the Federal Government not let the region re-enact the drama which led to the 12 days revolution against injustice, lack of fair play in infrastructural development and political status of the region.”