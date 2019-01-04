Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The leadership of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to use his good offices to facilitate the release of Leah Sharibu, being held captive by Boko Haram insurgents for refusing to renounce her faith.

They also tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide a level-playing field to give room for the conduct of free and fair polls while also making a case for the restructuring of the country.

The delegation led by His Most Eminence, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao, on Friday, urged President Buhari to remain resolute, particularly in the war against corruption, stressing: “We anticipate that corruption, which is killing Nigeria, may fight back, but you will prevail because majority of Nigerians are with you.”

Alao speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the visit said, they backed Buhari’s passion to ensure creditable and fair elections.

He said: “First of all, we are aware that Mr. President is very passionate about credible and fair elections; we assured him that we will back him up to that extent. We told him to pursue his anti-corruption fight vigorously; we assured him that we will back him up on that. Corruption is killing Nigeria and we know unless we kill corruption very urgently it will destroy this country. We assured him of our support at all times.

“For the coming elections, we urge Nigerians to go and obtain their PVC and come out and vote for the candidate of their choice and avoid anything that could lead to violence and to pray for the umpire, INEC, so that they will give us credible elections.

“For the economy of the country to grow, we need to cooperate with the government. For those who feel the golden egg is abroad, there is nothing abroad; Nigeria is the best county anybody can have; we should stay back and salvage it together.”

President Buhari on his part commended the group for upholding the administration and the government in prayers, particularly as the general elections approach.

“I am very grateful for this visit,” the president said. “God will answer our prayers. With your prayers, we will go into the field, and be victorious. Your good intentions and prayers are appreciated. This is what is expected of institutions working for God.”

President Buhari said he was glad that the church lauded the good work being done by government in the areas of infrastructure, anti-corruption, and security, noting: “It will encourage us to do more. We have no other country than Nigeria, and we must do the best for her. I said it more than a generation ago. Thank you for identifying with our objectives.”