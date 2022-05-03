Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom admonished Muslim faithful to sustain the spirit and lessons gained from the period to further promote the peace, unity and progress of the nation.

Oyetola, in a Sallah message by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, prayed to Allah to accept all acts of worship and supplications of the Muslim faithful during the just concluded month.

While wishing the faithful blessed and peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebrations, the governor admonished them not to forget the significance of Ramadan and should carry on with its numerous lessons and virtues.

The governor also urged Muslims in Osun and indeed all people of the State to take advantage of this important celebration to offer prayers for the peace, stability, progress and development of the State, especially as it prepares for the forthcoming elections.

“As your governor, I remain committed to working for a better Osun and creating prosperity for all of us. With your support, we will continue to work hard to execute projects and programmes that will develop our State and enhance the lives of our people,” he added.

Governor Ortom, in a goodwill message, posited that all religions preach peace, love, good neighbourliness and called for religious tolerance between and among different religious adherents.

“He lamented that the security of lives and properties is still a serious challenge and enjoined all Nigerians to enlist in the battle against all forms of crimes especially terrorism and banditry which are threatening the unity of the country.”