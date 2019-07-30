Gyang Bere, Jos

Shabul Mazadu, Media Assistant to former Deputy Governor of Plateau State Dame Pauline Tallen, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos North local government area has no reason to fret over Tallen’s nomination as minister.

He assured the people of Jos North and Plateau State that Tallen will not discriminate against any religion, ethnic or senatorial district in working with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC in Jos North have faulted President Buhari for nominating Tallen as minister rather than what it regards as more fitting candidates from the local government who had supported the President’s campaign in the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

Jos North APC Chairman Alh. Sani Muhammad Gangare had in a press statement said that several youths from local government area had perished whilst supporting the President, as he expressed disappointment at the President’s supposed neglect.

However, Tallen in a press statement signed by her Media Aide, Shabul Mazadu, urged the Jos North APC not to be disappointed in Buhari for her nomination, saying that stakeholders across the state’s three senatorial district are glad at the nomination, saying Tallen does not discriminate.

“For most people of Jos North, Dame Pauline Tallen is more of a daughter and a darling. Jos North is one of her strongest political strong hold. Most of the people of Jos North – Anaguta, Afizere, Berom, Hausa, Yoruba, Ijaw and other ethnic groups – sees Tallen as a mother.

“The Hausa community has on several occasions called her their own, just as Plateau Central and Plateau South also do. Tallen is a good ambassador of Plateau State and she will carry every ethnic group, religion and the three senatorial districts indiscriminately,” the statement read.

Mazadu noted that Tallen has exhibited the spirit of togetherness as she did not discriminate when she facilitated the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme, where over 1,600 women benefitted; and the Cosmetology training, where 200 women were trained, most of whom are from Jos North.

“It is surprising that at the time that Jos North APC is lamenting her nomination, many of the party’s stalwarts made up of women, youths and the aged, including the opposition PDP, are feeling a sense of belonging and have congratulated her,” the statement continued.

“In terms of working for Buhari’s victory in 2015 and 2019, Tallen is one of the strongest and front line soldiers. No woman beats her record in this feat in Plateau State. She is seen by Nigerian women as their leader; and if women would be given ministerial positions, Tallen deserves one.”

He urged the Jos North APC to appreciate President Buhari for nominating Tallen and request for another slot to the state.