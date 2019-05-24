A new movie, Don’t Get Mad Get Even, would soon premiere and hit cinemas nationwide.

Directed by Nollywood actor, Wale Ojo and written and produced by Raphael Dedenuola, the flick stars Femi Jacobs, Yemi Solade, Deyemi Okanlanwon, Kenneth Okolie, Toyin Abrahams, Patience Ozokwor, Jide Kosoko, Nancy Isieme, Ayo Adesanya, Jumoke George and Saheed Balogun.

Don’t Get Mad Get Even revolves around the conﬂicting lifestyles of two brothers who are complete opposites in nature. Jaiye, the elder brother, is an upright, religious and cautious man; while Juwon is a very adventurous and incorrigible Casanova, who believes he is God’s special gift to all women, until he met Ada.

“Watch out for the social media and the street challenge of Don’t Get Mad Get Even, which commences in May, as fantastic prizes will be won,” Wale Ojo said.