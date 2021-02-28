From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amechi, has cautioned political leadership not to give room for radical revolution, saying the recent #EndSARS experience has shown the citizens were no more happy with the antics of the political leadership.

In an interview at his Ukpor country home in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Amechi said majority of Nigerians were hungry and disenchanted, and could rise anytime to revolt against the leadership.

“What happened recently when citizens rose against members of the Nigeria Police Force was a paradox of people’s disappointment in government. I foresee another uprising coming, if caution is not applied.

“I remember the good old days when government understood and performed their duties. Apart from performing their statutory role of securing lives and property, government also provided jobs, gave scholarships, and made life worthwhile.

“Today, it is not so. There is crisis and insecurity everywhere. There is hunger everywhere; there is unemployment. Many elected representatives turn their backs on the citizens, as soon as they are elected into power. Some divert projects and infrastructure meant for their constituencies because of their selfish interests. They fail to build industries that can provide jobs for the citizens.

“With what I see and hear, the political leadership must be very careful this time around. Anger is building up because of hunger, alienation and disenchantment. Some politicians, who have already offended the citizens through their actions and inactions are using looted funds to seek other elective positions; while people are angry and hungry. We must be careful and prayerful. Anger is building up,” he said.