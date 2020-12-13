Daniel Kanu

Rights advocacy group, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has urged Nigerians to ensure they demand implementation of their human rights from the government at all times, asking citizens to resist any attempt to trample on their inalienable rights.

The group also advised the civil society groups not to be divided in the struggle rather to rise to the challenge of the moment to defend against rights abuses.

CDHR made the call on Thursday, 10th December, in Lagos during a forum to celebrate the 2020 Annual world human rights day.

The occasion also afforded the group the opportunity to announce the release of Master Uchenna Amakude, from 7 years and 8 months unlawful detention on Thursday, coinciding with the 2020 world human rights day.

Amakude was discharged and acquitted after judgment at High Court 2, Shagamu, Ogun State.

Speaking on the theme: Recover better-stand up for human rights, security challenges and role of civil society, at the occasion that had a large number of activists in attendance, a legal practitioner and activist, Malachy Ugwummadu, urged citizens not to relent in their demand for their rights as guaranteed by the constitution.

Said Ugwummadu ‘identify your rights, what the responsibilities of the state are, and ensure you place a demand on it. Freedom is never free, you must demand it, insist on it, struggle for it, and ensure you get it.

“The nation is feeling the heat of the struggle, we must not give up, we must remain steadfast and focused if we must win this battle”.

Comrade Alex Omotehinse, CDHR, National President, told Daily Sun that Master Uchenna Amakude, who hails from Orlu in Imo was wrongly arrested by the police operatives and languished in prison for close to 8 years and was released after their intervention through their lawyer, Barrister Martins Olawale.

He urged citizens to at all times inform their group (CDHR) of any rights abuse as they will not shy away from such cases.

Other activists that spoke included former transport commissioner in Lagos State, Kayode Opeifa, former National PRO CDHR, comrade Sina among others.