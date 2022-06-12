Mr Monsuru Akinloye, Chairman, Eredo Local Government Area in Epe Division, Lagos state, has urged Nigerians not to give up on the nation’s democratic system of government.

Akinloye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Epe in commemoration of the 2022 Democracy Day celebration.

He said that the democratic system of government in Nigeria would be better with time.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“We are just 23 years old in the democratic system of government; we will definitely get it right over time. We are gradually getting there, we shall get it right soon,” he said.

Akinloye said that great nations that were celebrated today had their fair share of national ordeals and challenges in their journey into becoming developed nations.

“Therefore, I employ all my council people, Eredo indigenes, Epe Division and Nigeria at large to keep the faith and be hopeful for a better Nigeria.

“I join millions of Nigerians, Lagosians and Eredo indigenes in commemorating the 2022 Democracy Day.

“23 years is not a joke. It is over two decades. We have faced the twist and turns of democracy and we are still waxing stronger.

“With time, we are hopeful of a better nation where other developed countries will be proud of us,” he said.

Akinloye, however, urged the residents to ensure that they get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and ensure they discharge their civic responsibilities during the forthcoming elections.

“The current challenge facing the nation is not the end of the world, other developed countries have faced similar hardship in the past, but today, they are better nations.

“The challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria alone, but with time, we shall get there. Therefore, lets keep the hope alive. Nigeria shall be a great nation to be proud of,” he said.

Akinloye, however, prayed for the souls of all the departed heroes who paid the supreme price for the nation’s democratic system to come to fruition.(NAN).

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .