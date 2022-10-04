Lead Pastor, Victory Life Bible Church Int’l, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, has urged Nigerians to focus on the daily blessings embedded in the country and build their businesses as the economy is not run by the government, but entrepreneurs.

Achudume stated this at the church’s 2022 Independence Day Special Service tagged ‘winning the war’ at its Abeokuta headquarters, Ogun State capital.

He said people in governance have allowed their love for money to distract them from their core mandate, which is the call to serve their fatherland, noting that the failure of past and present leaders have caused great damage to the image of the country.

“It is entrepreneurs that run the economy and not the government. All that the government needs to do is to provide social amenities and enabling environment for businesses to thrive. Unfortunately, we have people in power that have lost their integrity because of money. They got to power and forget their fatherland for money. They lack the capacity to manage the economy.”

The cleric said it was time for Nigeria to raise businessmen and women even as he encouraged Nigerians to build their businesses and serve God who had the powers to take care of their tomorrow.

He said Nigeria’s greatness is incomparable to any other nation in the world, urging Nigerians not to give up “for Nigeria will give birth to greatness in no time.

“Every day has a womb, Nigeria too has a womb and a new Nigeria is about to be born. We all must learn to prophesy into the country. Avoid speaking evil of the nation. Every time I am travelling back to the country from nations of the world, i meet foreigners on the flight that are coming to Nigeria. They come here because they are seeing what most of you are not seeing in the country. You need to start believing in the Nigeria,” he said.

“Nigeria will escape sorrow. The whole world will celebrate Nigeria, there will be peace. We have a dream for Nigeria, and it will come to pass. Nigeria is not a confused nation, but a few elements are confused. Nigeria will start benefiting from god’s blessings in abundance. We should raise entrepreneurs and not beggars,” he added.