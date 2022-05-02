Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has enjoined Islamic faithful not to go back to their old ways of life, considered antithetical to Islam, which they willingly and obediently dropped during the Ramadan Fast.

“If you didn’t find it difficult to do away with those things while the Ramadan Fast lasted, it should be difficult to go back to them after the Eid-el-Fitri,” he said in his Eid-el-Fitri message.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The 30-day experience should not be made to end with the breaking of the fast, which we are today joyfully celebrating, but to permanently guide our relationship with others.”

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .