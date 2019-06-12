The Comptroller-General Of Immigration ( CG) Muhammed Babandade, has charged newly promoted officers Zone ‘A’ command, Lagos not to go home and start sleeping.

No fewer than 26 officers were promoted in the zone.

CG Babandade who was speaking during the decoration of the newly promoted 26 officers at Zone A Command, said: “You are wearing new ranks , but that should not make you to go to bed .You should know that you are now putting on new caps and shoes, so you have moved to a new level.A new level of higher responsibility , dedication to duty and effectiveness to your call”

The CG who was represented by Assistant Controller General of Immigration, ACG Alfa Muhammad said: “I remember vividly when the CG decorated newly promoted officers ,he told them that their new ranks should not make them to go to sleep ,but to make them awake to their new tasks ,because ,to who much is given ,much is expected of him.This advise is what I want to be replicated in this zone. You should lead by examples ,just like I do. I want you to be more dedicated to your duty and responsibility.

“Promotion first and foremost comes from God and second through hard work. You should thank God and CG Babandade for recognising your hard work.You should be grateful to CG for the massive promotion. W e have been enjoying. It had never been so in the history of the service . The CG has been interested in our welfare .He has done many things for us that will make us to be grateful ,dedicated and loyal to the service .

“For those of you that have been decorated today, you should know the CG’s zero tolerance to corruption. We don’t condone corruption of any kind.You should not be involved in any anti service conduct. Be sincere in serving the members of the public. You are like ambassadors; guide the public when they are making mistakes. You are senior officers ,be shinning examples to your subordinates and they will be good.”

“For those who have not been promoted , don’t be discouraged for more promotions are coming. I am a member of the board that sat for the promotion , I tell you unequivocally that more promotions are coming. The CG has assured us of it. Continue to do your job with enthusiasm and more dedication as God and your hard work will soon locate you,” he said.

Alfa, who was assisted during the decoration by Senior officers ,including Comptroller Kings Ekpedeme, said the service was growing in strength and might and officers and men should live up to expectation .

The decorated officers are three Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration, seven Assistants Comptrollers, one Chief Superintendent, three Deputy Superintendent amongst others.