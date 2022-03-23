By Christopher Oji

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkall Baby , Wednesday begged Police personnel not to go on strike over planned strike.

The IGP who was on tour to South West told officers and men of zone 2 Command comprising Lagos and Ogun State Commands that they should not embark on strike as it is forbidden to do so and the consequences are grevious.

Alkali who was represented by Deputy Inspector -General of Police in charge of South West zone, Mr. Johnson Kokumo, said the IGP as done enough about the issues being raised by officers and men adding that the planned strike was not necessary.

He said that aside from what the police management and the Federal Government had done for the police, the member of the public have also done so many things for the police and do not deserve disappointment from the force.

“I bring good tidings from the Inspector- General of Police who has advised us to eschew all forms of unethical practices and that there should be total conformity to the rule of our engagement. We should be professional in all our dealings as we have rules and regulations guarding us. Let me remind you that strike is prohibited in the force and its’ consequences are high.

“You should remember the slogan that the police is your friend,so, if you engaged in the abuse of the public whose taxes are used to pay your salary, you should know that they are watching our backs if we do good the public will commend you. If we do bad, the public will also condemn us . You should know that the Bible has given us automatic ticket to heaven ,because it said that blessed are the peace makers as they will see the kingdom of God. We are peace makers and God recorgnises is and peace makers. You should not disappoint the people we are assigned to protect.In that case, you should not go on strike and I believe you know the consequences of going on strike.”

Enumerating what the police have done for the personnel,he said the president has increase l,”our salary and emoluments and the actualisation is under going processes,so, it is not automatic, it has to go through ministerial process.The President has given the order and no one can counter the order, the government has also given us tax relief, so our salaries are not tax. The IGP has also ordered for training and training of officers. He has equally ordered the recruitment of more policemen; ordered building, rebuilding and refurbishing of Barracks and offices across the country.

“The IGP had ordered the Commissioners of Police across the country to come to the Force Headquarters to collect, kits, accoutrements and other tools to make our job easy.

“You have put in many years in the force so a little patience will lead us to the promise land. I am telling you that you should not be deceive by disgruntled elements, don’t go on strike as police don’t go on strike”.

He also said that the police management team has put machinaries in place to promote educated rank and files and also doing something about the excemption of policemen from contributory pension. The matter is presently with the National Assembly. The police personnel have promise to do their work diligently as the IGP also promise to take good care of their welfare package adequately.

“My tour to Zone 2 is a routine one. I also double as the DIG supervising South West States and that’s why I am here to talk to the officers and men to eschew all forms of unethical practices ,Synagy between police and other security agencies is important to wade off crime and criminality in South West. The implementation of the salary of the police personnel is at advanced stage ,every police personnel will soon smile across the country.”

Earlier Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, said on behalf of officers and men of the State Command,” we want to appreciate the DIG and we want to assure the IGP that the massage passed to us will be digested properly and we are pledging our loyalty at the Lagos State Command to the Inspector General of Police and the Federal government of Nigeria.

The CP, however, said, The Command will continue to support the IGP and his team and will also do our utmost best to protect the State and make it peaceful and give the residents good service delivery”.